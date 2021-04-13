Protesters demand justice after death of Black man killed in Minnesota traffic stop

Protesters marched Monday in the raw aftermath of another killing of a Black man by police in Minnesota.

Police described the Sunday shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.” Wright died in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

Late Monday, the officer was identified by officials as Officer Kim Potter.

Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years and as of Monday night is on standard administrative leave.

Protestors gather in Washington Square Park in New York April 12, 2021 during a protest after a suburban Minneapolis police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. – A suburb of Minneapolis was under curfew early April 12, 2021 after US police fatally shot a young Black man, sparking protests not far from where a former police officer was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, with police later firing teargas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to an AFP videojournalist. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

His death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning. The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

In New York, hundreds of residents rallied in Brooklyn and Manhattan. They marched in Grand Army Plaza, at Washington Square Park and across the Manhattan and George Washington bridges.

Flatbush resident Jett Williams, 20, related to Wright; they’re the same age.

“It’s important to show our solidarity and march for the people of Minnesota,” Williams said.

Protesters chanted Daunte Wright’s name.

There was another name that came to demonstrator Dariel Ali’s mind: George Floyd.

“They’re really going to kill somebody else literally 10 miles away, 20 miles away,” Ali said. “It’s ridiculous that these types of cases continue to happen.”

Protestor Timothy Ford has been rallying for justice since the death of Amadou Diallo.

“It makes no sense why we keep dealing with the same nonsense,” he said. “Nothing changed because I’m still doing the same work, I’m still going to the same events.”