NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters blocked the roadway on several New York City bridges on Manhattan’s East Side on Monday, video from Citizen App shows.

At Chambers Street and Centre Street in Manhattan, near the Brooklyn Bridge, protesters were seen sitting down in the roadway with traffic at a complete stop. Another group of protesters blocked the Williamsburg Bridge, video from Citizen App shows.

The NYPD said protesters also targeted the Manhattan Bridge and the Holland Tunnel. Police urged drivers to find alternate routes in and out of New York City.

“ADVISORY: Due to ongoing protest activity expect traffic delays near the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland Tunnel. Please use alternate routes,” the NYPD posted on X.

It was not immediately clear what the groups were protesting.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

