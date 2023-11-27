MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A group of protesters calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war blocked traffic on the Manhattan Bridge on Sunday.

Jewish Voice for Peace organized the afternoon rally, which called for a permanent ceasefire. Drivers told PIX11 News they were at a standstill for at least an hour.

Police eventually diverted traffic. Some protesters scaled the bridge to hang a Palestinian flag.

A four-day pause in the war is underway, but got off to a rocky start after Palestinian militants allegedly fired rockets toward Israel less than 15 minutes into the ceasefire, according to reports from the Israeli military.

