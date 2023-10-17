BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Prospect Park Zoo will be closed indefinitely to deal with the damage from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Rain flooded the basements of two buildings at the zoo late last month, damaging heating and power systems.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said the zoo was able to operate for the last two weeks by using generators.

“There has been millions of dollars of damage to the Prospect Park Zoo,” said Craig Piper, the vice president of city zoos for the Wildlife Conservation Society. “As we move from triage to restoration of the facilities, we will continue to assess when we will reopen to the public.”

None of the animals or exhibits were affected. No official reopening date has been announced.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.