NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes may be coming to some New York City pizzerias.

The Department of Environmental Protection said it would soon require pizza joints to get an air filtration system or change ovens. The proposed rules target wood and coal-fired ovens.

The changes are expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%. One Brooklyn pizzeria owner told the Post that he’s already paid $20,000 for a new air filter system in anticipation of the new rule.

Fewer than 100 restaurants will be impacted. There’s a waiver businesses can apply for if the new rule causes financial hardship.