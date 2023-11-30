NEW YORK (PIX11) –Details about congestion pricing in New York have been decades in the making.

The Traffic Mobility Review Board submitted its recommendations to the MTA board Thursday after holding meetings and discussing thousands of pages of data and comments.

A toll would be charged for vehicles driving into the central business district south of 60th Street in Manhattan. It would not be charged for trips along the FDR or West Side Highway.

The panel recommended a $15 toll for a private passenger vehicle. There would be a 75% discount overnight and a $5 rebate for cars entering from the nearby tunnels.

There are different charges for trucks and motorcycles. Taxis and for-hire vehicles have a fee per ride of $1.25 and $2.50.

Exemptions for emergency vehicles and those transporting persons who are disabled were set to be in place. The panel recommended that low-income drivers making $50,000 get a discount of 50% after 10 rides.

The money raised by congestion pricing must be spent on transit projects and it allows the MTA to finance billions of dollars.

Taxi industry representatives criticized the proposal.

Transit advocates support the recommendations.

The MTA board will discuss the proposals this month. It could take effect in the spring.

Changes could be made. However, the state law that created the program requires it to generate a certain amount of funding.

It will be evaluated once it takes effect.