NEW YORK (PIX11)– William, an electrician and single investment property owner works hard to )put food on the table Thursday night in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

When it comes to facing down any building violations Willaim says he would welcome a system that tries to level the playing field between “mom and pop” landlords and wealthier, big-time developers.

“I got a building myself. I don’t think it is fair for me to pay the same fees as a person that owns a multi-family unit, or a big developer, in other words,” said William.

Brooklyn city council member Justin Brannan is listening, and hoping his newly proposed legislation will inject what he calls equity, into the city’s complicated system of fees and penalties. The system of so-called “day fines” has been used in several European countries for decades.

“We think that fines based, according to income, would deliver that equity,” said Brannan.” Its 2023, and they have the technology where they could pull it up right away pull up your tax receipt online and the fine will be calculated according to your income.”

Brannan’s bill addresses only civil penalties heard by the city’s office of administrative trials and hearings, also known as “oath”. Oath does not process parking and traffic tickets, but there are dozens of other violations, like the failure to comply with directives of a department employee or littering.

However, there are differing opinions, “the rules are supposed to be for everyone. I’m not going to be on this level forever. Who knows? Next month I might be the big guy back there,” said Yelogni a driver on West 46 Street.