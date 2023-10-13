NEW YORK (PIX11) – A giant projection condemning Hamas’ terror attack on Israel appeared on the United Nations building on Manhattan’s East Side Thursday night.

The projection showed photos of babies, children, and grandmothers who were reportedly kidnapped by Hamas during the militant group’s surprise attacks on Israel last Saturday.

“What would you do if it was your kid? What would you do if it was your grandma? … Bring back our families!” the projection stated, in part.

A spokesperson for the United Nations told PIX11 News the organization was not part of the stunt.

“We did not project anything on the building and are not responsible for anyone who may have,” the spokesperson said.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and surrounding areas.

In the days since the Israel-Hamas conflict began, rallies in support of both Palestinians and Israelis have taken place in New York City.

A pro-Palestinian rally was planned in Times Square on Friday afternoon. The event was announced after a former leader of Hamas called for a global day of action on Friday.

The NYPD and other agencies have increased security around the city as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

The United Nations warned that so many people fleeing en masse would be calamitous. Hamas, which staged a shocking and brutal attack on Israel nearly a week ago and has fired thousands of rockets since, dismissed the order as a ploy and called on people to stay in their homes.

More than 2,800 people have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including at least 27 Americans. The number of missing Americans rose to 14, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.