Project brings together art made by women in NY-area hospitals

NEW YORK — The largest private collection of women-created art made a public debut, not in a museum, but in New York-area hospitals.

The “Women Who Dared” collection went on display today throughout the metro area, providing a change of scenery in a place that saw so much tragedy and darkness during the pandemic.

Project Founder Sandi Nicholson brought the “Women Who Dared” collection to life. Over a 30-year time span, she traveled all seven continents to select 400 pieces of visual art, spanning 2,500 years, from all female artists.

The collection at hospitals around New York serves as a tribute to Northwell’s more than 50,000 female employees and the one million women it treats annually.

“The beauty of being in a hospital is it is like the museum of the future. It’s 24/7 that anyone and a different set of eyes can walk up to anytime and see,” said Nicholson.

Dr. Frank Chervenak is the chairman of ObGyn at Lenox Hill Hospital.

He says colorful displays help the medical staff and his patients in the maternity ward unwind from the darkest pandemic days.

“We’re merging from the COVID-19 crisis an this is a thing of beauty and it lifts everyone’s spirits,” said Dr. Chervenak. “The artists will be especially happy here because artists create they struggle and create beautiful things just like our pregnant women do.”

Select art work comes with a QR code with an audio description of the art, voiced over by women, either celebrities or those in the health system like Sandra Lindsay, a Northwell Health nurse and the first person in the US to receive the covid vaccine.

You’ll see the art is displayed is plexiglass encasements to not only protect the art but also help signify the COVID era. A unique way to help heal, inspire and bring joy to those in pain. The work will be on display indefinitely.