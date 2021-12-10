Program provides holiday gifts for NYC students in need

‘Tis the season for Santa’s wish list, but in New York City, a growing number of homeless children are especially in ned.

Some of these kids even asked for food, bedding and clothing.

About 114,000 students are homeless in the city’s public school system, and a recent report says one in 10 students don’y have a permanent home. The pandemic has made the situation worse.

So a group of moms came together to make the holidays cheerier by getting gifts for the entire school.

To help, visit thesled.org.

