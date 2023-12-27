(NewsNation) — Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked the road into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Video shows police arresting the protesters and loading them onto an airport bus as they are taken into custody.

The protest occurred on the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK Airport around 11:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Video of the protest at JFK Aiport showed demonstrators joining hands to create a line that blocked traffic. Protesters held signs calling for a free Palestine and chanted, “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.”

Twenty-six arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic, according to the Port Authority. The roadway was reopened about 20 minutes later, authorities said.

“During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely,” Port Authority media relations said.

Protest activity also caused disruptions at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the LAPD.

“The LAPD is aware of an ongoing protest within the LAX area. Traffic in the area is currently impacted. Please avoid the area and continue to monitor for updates,” the LAPD posted on X.

Video shows protesters gathering near the LAX sign at the airport. It is not confirmed whether the LAX protests are motivated by the Israel-Palestine conflict.