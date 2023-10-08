NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pro-Palestine rally is being held in Times Square on Sunday after Hamas attacked Israel in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, organizers said.

The demonstration is set to kick off near 42nd Street and Broadway at 1 p.m.

“Join us to stand with the people of Palestine, who have the right to resist apartheid, occupation & oppression,” the New York City chapter of Democratic Socialists said in a social media post.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke out against the rally, calling it “morally repugnant.”

“The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant,” Hochul said on social media.

The United Nations Security Council will be holding an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the conflict, officials said.

The fighting was still underway on Sunday more than 24 hours after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion into Israel. The fighters took captives back into the coastal enclave, including women, children, and the elderly, who they will likely try to trade for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israeli media reported least 600 people were killed and 2,000 wounded in Saturday’s attack. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza. A line of Israelis with missing relatives snaked outside a police station in central Israel to supply investigators with DNA samples and other means that could help identify their family members.

Israel struck 426 targets in Gaza, its military said, flattening residential buildings in giant explosions.

New York City has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, leading many local officials to condemn the surprise attacks against Israel.

“We extend our sincerest condolences for all the innocent lives lost in these attacks, and hope that not another family has to experience the pain of losing a loved one,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Saturday.

“An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation are urgently needed to save lives,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said. “I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child or family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear.”

–Associated Press material was used in this report.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.