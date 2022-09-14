BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Private and religious schools will now have to meet the same educational requirements as public schools, according to a new ruling from the New York State Board of Regents.

The news education law requires the private schools, including the Orthodox Jewish schools known as Yeshivas, to prove the students are being taught the basics in all the subjects and that they are being taught in English, officials said.

The New York Times reported more than 100 boys’ schools in the Hassidic Jewish community took billions of taxpayer money and failed to teach students the fundamentals. Hundreds of parents and former students lobbied lawmakers with letters demanding an improvement.

One member of the Jewish community is vowing to fight the new rules.

“They are not saying that we cannot teach our religious studies. They are saying, in terms of the amount of time budgeted for children, you’re obligated to use (a certain) amount of time for whatever we have and for whatever is left over, you can use it for religious studies,” Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro said. “We will take it to court. We are not going to do it.”

The new rule goes into effect at the end of this month.