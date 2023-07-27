NEW YORK (PIX11) — A search is underway in New York City for a prisoner who escaped from a facility in Queens, a source said.

Sian Stafford allegedly escaped by jumping out of a window at a facility on Hillside Avenue in Queens, the source said. The U.S. Marshals Service and the NYPD are searching for Stafford throughout the city, according to the source.

Stafford was under the custody of security guards contracted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the source said. She was originally arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service years ago.