NEW YORK (PIX11) – The state is preparing different ways to get children home from school Friday once class is dismissed as a coastal storm drenches the tri-state area, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“This is a life-threatening rainfall event,” she said during a news conference with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other officials on the flooding.

Hochul said work is being done to try to get trains and subways up and running ahead of dismissal, and that she knows parents are anxious to know if their kids will get home from school safely.

“That is priority No. 1,” she said.

Extra buses will be deployed if trains and subways are still experiencing disruptions at the end of the school day. Officials said the buses are prepositioned for dismissal in the hopes of getting kids home in a timely manner.

The epicenter of the storm is moving from New York City to the Hudson Valley as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.