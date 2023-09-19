LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Britain’s Prince William visited firefighters at the firehouse near ground zero during his visit in New York City on Tuesday.

William spoke with firefighters at Ten House in Lower Manhattan, the closest firehouse to the World Trade Center which lost several firefighters in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to the FDNY.

“Speaking from his own experience as a first responder, Prince William talked to FDNY members about the importance of mental health and counseling,” the FDNY shared on social media.

William also met with Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens, who showed the prince around the firehouse as well as the 9/11 memorial inside.

Afterward, William greeted scores of people lined up behind metal barricades across the street. William shook outstretched hands and chatted briefly with people.

William was in New York City on Tuesday for an environmental summit.

William also met Monday with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, according to the U.N. It said the two discussed efforts needed to step up the fight against climate change, as well as ways to finance development and improve implementation of key U.N. goals.

The environmental summit is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.