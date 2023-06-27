NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday marks primary day in New York City and voters will have a say in who will help lead the city’s council and district attorneys office.

While voter turnout is usually low, there are still some significant races to pay attention to, with a final outcome that could impact New Yorker’s everyday life. All 51 members of the city council will be running in the general election to keep their seats, with less than half of those races being contested.

In Queens, incumbent Democrat Melinda Katz seeks a second term as district attorney. Public Defender Devian Daniels and former deputy police commissioner George Grasso are challenging Katz.

In the Bronx, criminal defense and civil rights lawyer Tess Cohen is challenging district attorney Darcel Clark. While Clark is seeking a third term.

In District 13 of the Bronx, which covers Throggs Neck to City Island, the race for city council is on, with the most candidates running in any primary today. Three Republicans and three Democrats are challenging Democrat incumbent Marjorie Velazquez.

One of the top races to watch out for is in central Harlem. Three Democrats are facing off to replace 9th District City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan.

State Assembly members Inez Dickens and Al Taylor are running to replace Jordan, along with criminal justice reform activist Yusef Salaam, who was one of five men convicted and later exonerated in the “Central Park Jogger” rape case.

Early voting ended on Sunday, so voters must vote in person Tuesday. Polls are open from 6:00 AM until 9:00 PM.

While it is too late to register to vote for the primary election, New Yorkers can still register to vote in the General Election in November.