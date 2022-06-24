A hand makes a peace sign in front of a rainbow flag flying on the sidelines of a summer gay Pride parade. (Credit: Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Pride weekend wouldn’t be complete without a party.

Pride Island, an LGBTQ+ music festival, is back and it will be held on Governors Island for the first time, according to the organizers of NYC Pride. Lil’ Kim and Kim Petras will headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively. They will be joined by Netta, Shenseaa, Raye and Papi Juice.

The music festival will take place on June 25-26 at Play Lawn. Tickets are available here. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result in order to enter.

Ferries departing from Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan will bring festivalgoers to Governors Island.

Ferries will leave every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and arrive 15 minutes later at Governors Island Soissons Pier.

Return ferries will also arrive 15 minutes after departure.

The last ferry will leave Governors Island at 11:15 p.m. each night.

Detailed directions on how to get to Pride Island were also provided by NYC Pride.