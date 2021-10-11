Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Another stark reminder of the gun violence plaguing New York City, especially young New Yorkers — a gunman just 11 to 13 years old was seen in video moments before he allegedly opened fire at a playground in the Bronx.

This is the latest in a recent wave of shootings involving teens.

On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old was shot in the head and a 16-year-old was shot in the back inside a Harlem restaurant.

The latest statistics on gun violence from the NYPD show a slight increase in shootings from the same time last year.

Erica Ford, founder of Life Camp and member of the city’s crisis management team who is on the front lines trying to end the cycle of violence spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the rise in gun violence and its impact on the youth. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crime

Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

Cops open fire when fleeing car hops curb in Manhattan: NYPD

Police seek young boy in Bronx playground shooting that injured 13-year-old: NYPD

MTA chief talks crime, ridership and infrastructure improvements

MTA chief talks congestion pricing and more

Son shoots, kills mother during argument at Staten Island home: NYPD

More Crime

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

Watch With Dan: October documentary picks: 'Mucho Mucho Amor,' 'The Imposter' and 'Wrinkles the Clown'

'The Manor': Barbara Hershey talks chilling new movie

Actor Tory Kittles talks season 2 premiere of 'The Equalizer'

Fun fall activities around NY for the whole family

DOI commissioner talks de Blasio security investigation, mayor's response

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter