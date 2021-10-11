Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

NEW YORK — Another stark reminder of the gun violence plaguing New York City, especially young New Yorkers — a gunman just 11 to 13 years old was seen in video moments before he allegedly opened fire at a playground in the Bronx.

This is the latest in a recent wave of shootings involving teens.

On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old was shot in the head and a 16-year-old was shot in the back inside a Harlem restaurant.

The latest statistics on gun violence from the NYPD show a slight increase in shootings from the same time last year.

Erica Ford, founder of Life Camp and member of the city’s crisis management team who is on the front lines trying to end the cycle of violence spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the rise in gun violence and its impact on the youth.