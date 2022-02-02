President Biden heading to NYC Thursday to talk gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the city lays to rest another NYPD officer, and more officers face gunfire in Queens, President Biden will make his way to New York City.

“We’re going to have the president of the United States here in this city, and we’re going to lay out clear items on the federal level,” said Mayor Eric Adams early Wednesday morning.

He spoke while visiting another NYPD officer in the hospital, after he was shot during a carjacking in the Rockaways on his way to work. Police said the suspects fired upon more officers before being arrested.

The mayor doubled down on his pledge to protect the city during Officer Mora’s funeral hours later.

“We will work to end the gun violence that has engulfed our city with pain and despair, and protect those who put their lives on the line every day,” Adams said.

Adams has called for more crime intelligence sharing coordinated at the federal level.

He also wants federal funding for trauma intervention at hospitals, DNA testing to close gun cases and anti-gun trafficking efforts.

Ideally, Adams wants to see federal gun law changes, including measures long blocked by Republicans like background checks on all gun sales.

“We support the mayor and his effort to keep the city safe which we wholeheartedly understand,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

She said President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland will seek to better understand the needs of NYC and other cities experiencing gun violence by meeting with police and community based violence interrupters on Thursday.

She said the administration has already been funding many efforts through the American Rescue Plan, and the President hopes to do more through his currently stalled social spending plans and the upcoming budget.

“There’s $300 million for community policing for cities, $200 million for community based violence interrupters, we know all of this will reduce crime,” Jean-Pierre said.

The White House also points to 37,000 DOJ gun cases opened in recent months working in coordination with local authorities.