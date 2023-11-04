NEW YORK (PIX11) — In less than 24 hours, runners will take off for this year’s New York City Marathon.

Before the race starts on Sunday, there’s a lot of preparation, from both those running in the New York City Marathon and the city itself. Runners like 72-year-old Robert Moore, trained for months to build the stamina they need to complete the 26.2 miles.

Moore will be running his 6th marathon on Sunday. The NYPD, like Moore, is also experienced in this race and will be keeping 50,000 runners and the massive crowd of spectators safe. This year will have heightened security due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

“The men and women of our agency are going to be out in large numbers to ensure the safety of not just all the runners but the spectators,” said Rebecca Wiener NYPD’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

The fanfare is sure to attract people to cheer on some of the best runners from all over the world. Dozens of roads throughout New York City will be closed to make way for the route and to accommodate the large crowds.

Some restaurants and shops that are near the route anticipate an increase in customers, adding to the long list of people gearing up for the marathon.