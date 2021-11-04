Preparations finalized for return of NYC marathon

NEW YORK — The changing leaves and colder temperatures are a sign that it’s autumn in New York; the New York City Marathon is another welcome tradition and this year it returns to the streets of the Big Apple.

The banners lining the 26.2 mile course through each of the five boroughs feature the slogan: 50 years running.

The NYC marathon was first run 1970. It was cancelled after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and last year it was held virtually.

Some changes have been made because of the pandemic. About 30,000 runners will be participating instead of 53,000.

Extended start times and an additional wave will allow for more space. Proof of vaccination or a negative test is required.

Runners can bring their own fuel and hydration. There will be enhanced and additional cleaning and disinfection stations.

Runners are not required to wear masks during the race, but they’re being asked to have them on before and after.

Businesses, restaurants, runners and spectators are looking forward to that special first-Sunday-in-November-in-the-city feeling.

In the past, more than 1 million spectators have lined the course.