NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cha-ching!

New York has two more third-prize Powerball winners. Tickets worth $50,000 for the Saturday drawing were purchased in Manhattan and in Yonkers, according to the New York Lottery. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Kisk Newsstand on West 34th Street in Manhattan and Daisy’s Cards and Gifts in Yonkers.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 30 are: 14-21-37-44-63 and the Powerball is 1.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

