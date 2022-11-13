NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said.

The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought in New Jersey was sold at Applegreen Cleveland, MM 92.9 North NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge.

Each of the tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 14, 24, 30 and 56. The Powerball was 7.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

