NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday.
A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The numbers for the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.
Lottery officials said winning tickets were sold at:
- Mick’s Deli in Otisville – Power Play winner of $100,000
- Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park
- Omsharda in Queens Village
- Bono’s Deli in Manhattan
- Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows
- Stewart’s Shops in Cobleskill
- BJ’s Wholesale Club in College Point
- East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip
- Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga
- Stop & Shop in White Plains
- A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac
- Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn
- Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park
- Route 24 Deli in East Meadow
- 7-Eleven in Nanuet
- Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan
- Sam’s Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan
- Stop & Shop in Franklin Square
- 7-Eleven in Rockville Centre
- Lex Grocery in Manhattan
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh
Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
