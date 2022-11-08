NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The numbers for the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

Lottery officials said winning tickets were sold at:

Mick’s Deli in Otisville – Power Play winner of $100,000

Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park

Omsharda in Queens Village

Bono’s Deli in Manhattan

Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows

Stewart’s Shops in Cobleskill

BJ’s Wholesale Club in College Point

East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip

Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga

Stop & Shop in White Plains

A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac

Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge

7-Eleven in Buffalo

TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn

Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park

Route 24 Deli in East Meadow

7-Eleven in Nanuet

Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan

Sam’s Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan

Stop & Shop in Franklin Square

7-Eleven in Rockville Centre

Lex Grocery in Manhattan

7-Eleven in Buffalo

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: