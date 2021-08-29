‘Power surge’ snarls subway service around NYC

NEW YORK — Service on eight subway lines ground to a halt Sunday night after a power surge in New York, officials said.

Service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and L lines was impacted from about 9:30 p.m. to around 11:50 p.m., when service resumed with delays. Officials said they were not able to make station platform announcements from the Rail Control Center while they recovered from the power surge.

Some riders reported they were stuck on their trains.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the MTA to do everything they could to mitigate the impact of the power surge. She said MTA workers and NYPD officers were in the subway system helping passengers.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that the trains are fully functioning for the morning commute, and we are working to get morning commuters more information as quickly as possible,” Hochul said.

Many online wondered if it was connected to a Queens manhole fire. FDNY officials confirmed a manhole fire on 12th Street and said the agency had contacted the utility company.

Con Edison officials said they’d responded to reports of a manhole fire in Long Island City.

“There was a brief transmission disturbance in that area,” ConED tweeted. “At this time, no customers have lost service as a result of the event.”

Hochul said she was in talks with the utility to look at the cause of the disruption.