NEW YORK (PIX11) – Utility crews are working Wednesday morning to restore power to residents across New York and New Jersey as a storm continues to pound the tri-state area.

Here is a list of reported power outages from utility companies in New York and New Jersey:

New Jersey:

PSE&G – 10,955 outages

JCPL – 27,389 outages

ACE – 19,657 outages

Long Island:

PSEG – 3,821 outages

New York City and Westchester:

Con Edison – 2,035

Orange and Rockland (includes parts of northern NJ):

Orange & Rockland – 47

Hudson Valley:

Central Hudson – 450

The storm is expected to partially clear by Wednesday afternoon, according to PIX11 meteorologists. Temperatures will slide into the mid-40s during the afternoon and into the upper 30s by evening.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.