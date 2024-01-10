NEW YORK (PIX11) – Utility crews are working Wednesday morning to restore power to residents across New York and New Jersey as a storm continues to pound the tri-state area.
Here is a list of reported power outages from utility companies in New York and New Jersey:
New Jersey:
- PSE&G – 10,955 outages
- JCPL – 27,389 outages
- ACE – 19,657 outages
Long Island:
- PSEG – 3,821 outages
New York City and Westchester:
- Con Edison – 2,035
Orange and Rockland (includes parts of northern NJ):
- Orange & Rockland – 47
Hudson Valley:
- Central Hudson – 450
The storm is expected to partially clear by Wednesday afternoon, according to PIX11 meteorologists. Temperatures will slide into the mid-40s during the afternoon and into the upper 30s by evening.
Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.