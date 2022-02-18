Thousands without power in NY, NJ early Friday amid severe storms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As severe storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to the tri-state area overnight and into Friday morning, thousands of customers woke up without power in New York and New Jersey.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued early Friday for many areas in New Jersey, in Brooklyn and Queens in the city and Nassau County on Long Island. Temps were expected to plunge after the storms pass.

Below are the current outage numbers, as of 7:15 a.m. Friday:

New York City area and Long Island

Con Edison: Over 200 customers without power, the majority of which were in Westchester, Staten Island and the Bronx.

PSEG Long Island: Over 8,200 customers without service, with the majority of outages in Suffolk County, but around 600 in Nassau, as well.

Orange & Rockland: Over 4,200 customers with no power, the majority of which were in Orange County.

New Jersey

PSE&G: Over 5,300 customers were in the dark, with the majority in Mercer, Somerset and Essex counties.

Jersey Central Power & Light: Nearly 10,223 customers without power, with the majority in Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Monmouth and Warren counties.