Thousands in NJ, NY still without power Wednesday morning

Utility crews work as power outages continue across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK — Over 50,000 customers across New Jersey and nearly another 1,800 in the New York City area were still without power (and air conditioning) early Wednesday after storms swept through the region Tuesday evening.

As of 5 a.m., Jersey Central Power & Light reported around 43,200 customers without power; while PSE&G reported nearly over 7,700 New Jerseyans with no service.

Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties saw the most outages across the Garden State.

Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Mercer and Union counties also saw substantial reports of outages.

ConEdison‘s outage map showed nearly 900 customers without power around 5 a.m., a noticeable drop from over 7,000 customers in the dark Tuesday night.

Most of those outages were seen in Queens, the Bronx and in Westchester County.

On Long Island, PSEG said around 900 customers were still without power early Wednesday. At one point Tuesday night over 6,000 customers had no service.

At one point there were 4,500 customers in Rockland and Orange counties without power, according to O&RU. However, by Wednesday morning this number was down to just over 260 customers.

