NEW YORK — Over 50,000 customers across New Jersey and nearly another 1,800 in the New York City area were still without power (and air conditioning) early Wednesday after storms swept through the region Tuesday evening.

As of 5 a.m., Jersey Central Power & Light reported around 43,200 customers without power; while PSE&G reported nearly over 7,700 New Jerseyans with no service.

Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties saw the most outages across the Garden State.

Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Mercer and Union counties also saw substantial reports of outages.

We’re closely monitoring outages caused by tonight’s storm. I’ve connected with all of the major utilities to urge them to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.



Charge your devices, and if you experience a power outage – report it immediately. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 7, 2021

ConEdison‘s outage map showed nearly 900 customers without power around 5 a.m., a noticeable drop from over 7,000 customers in the dark Tuesday night.

Most of those outages were seen in Queens, the Bronx and in Westchester County.

On Long Island, PSEG said around 900 customers were still without power early Wednesday. At one point Tuesday night over 6,000 customers had no service.

At one point there were 4,500 customers in Rockland and Orange counties without power, according to O&RU. However, by Wednesday morning this number was down to just over 260 customers.