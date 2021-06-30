Thousands without power in NY, NJ amid potentially dangerous heat wave

power outages

Utility crews work as power outages continue across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK — Thousands of residents in New York and New Jersey were without power, and air conditioning, early Wednesday as a scorching heat wave enters a fourth day across the tri-state region.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely approach 100 degrees and higher across a good portion of the region.

The outages come after Con Edison on Tuesday warned customers in parts of Queens and Manhattan’s Upper West Side to conserve energy as their crews worked to repair equipment.

New York outages

As of just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, ConEd reported nearly 2,700 customers without service.

The majority of outages were in Brooklyn, where over 1,900 customers had no power. Just over 400 customers in Queens and over 250 in the Bronx were also without service.

Up in Westchester County, ConEd reported just over 50 customers without power.

Out on Long Island, PSEG reported just 42 customers seeing outages.

New Jersey outages

PSE&G New Jersey reported outages affecting just over 730 customers early Wednesday. Most of these customers without service were in Essex County, with some also in Union, Middlesex and Bergen counties, as well.

Meanwhile, Jersey Central Power & Light reported over 3,000 customers in the dark.

Customers in Morris County made up the majority of outages, with over 1,800 affected. Sussex County saw nearly 1,000 customers without service.

