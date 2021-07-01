NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 28: Con Edison trucks are lined up in Union Square in preparation for Hurricane Sandy damage on October 28, 2012 in New York City. Sandy, which has already claimed over 50 lives in the Caribbean, is predicted to bring heavy winds and floodwaters as the mid-atlantic region prepares for the damage. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Hundreds of residents in New York and New Jersey were waking up still without power (or air conditioning) Thursday morning after the tri-state region saw a four-day heat wave and strong late night thunderstorms.

While we’re expected to see a bit of relief from the extreme heat on Thursday, temperatures are still set to soar into the 80s in many areas, with rain and more thunderstorms developing by the afternoon.

For many residents and businesses, the outages have gone on for over a day.

The mayor on Wednesday urged New York City residents to reduce their power usage in homes and businesses, warning that widespread power failures were possible if people did not do so.

“We have a real challenge on our hands,” de Blasio said during a briefing. “We need to make sure our electric supply is protected.”

Con Edison late Wednesday night asked customers in parts of Brooklyn to conserve energy amid a strain on the grid. The day before, the utility company asked some customers in Queens and Manhattan to do the same.

New York outages

As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, ConEd reported outages affecting over 950 customers.

The majority of outages were in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, with some outages in the Bronx as well.

Out on Long Island, PSEG reported around 250 customers affected by power outages.

New Jersey outages

PSE&G New Jersey reported outages affecting over 160 customers early Thursday, spread across Bergen, Essex and Union counties.

Meanwhile, Jersey Central Power & Light reported around 270 customers without service, with most of those outages seen in Sussex and Warren counties.