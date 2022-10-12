FILE: An FDNY fire truck outside the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn on April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — FDNY and EMS radios were down in New York City for about two hours on Wednesday, forcing workers to pivot to a backup system, officials said.

The emergency teams were impacted by a power outage at 11 MetroTech Centre. The outage, which happened around 11 a.m., caused server and internet issues.

While the FDNY computer-aided dispatch system lost connection for only a minute, the EMS computer-aided dispatch system was out for more than 50 minutes, a spokesperson said. Mobile data terminals for EMS were down for about two hours and the mobile data terminals for fire were still down as of 4:20 p.m.

The FDNY pivoted to its backup system right after the problem started. It “functioned with no issue” and firefighters and EMS workers continued to respond to calls, a spokesperson said. EMS dispatched using pens, paper and a backup radio system.