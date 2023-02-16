FILE – An air traffic control tower is seen at JFK airport on January 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A power outage at JFK Airport’s Terminal 1 is disrupting inbound and outbound flights at the terminal Thursday, officials said.

“We are working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals. Travelers, please check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport,” JFK Airport wrote on Twitter at 2:53 p.m.

The power outage at JFK Airport’s Terminal 1 was caused by an electrical panel failure. It also caused a small isolated fire overnight that was quickly extinguished, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“The Port Authority and its terminal operators are working together to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals,” a Port Authority spokesperson said.

Officials didn’t provide a timeline on when the outage would be restored.