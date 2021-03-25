Pothole season: NJ DOT discusses repair response, who pays for car damages

NEW JERSEY — If you have been out and about driving, you know it’s pothole season.

If you are in New Jersey, chances are you have seen signs that say “Statewide Pothole Repairs.”

As we know, potholes are not just a nuisance, they can be damaging to your vehicle.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Steve Schapiro discussed why we’re seeing so many potholes this season and what steps the department is taking to aggressively repair them.

He also explained who is responsible for damages if someone’s car hits a pothole.