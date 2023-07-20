NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unlike Hollywood and the local film industry, Broadway will not go dark. It narrowly avoided a strike by many of its behind-the-scenes workers.

Broadway just this past 2022-2023 season was starting to come back. Shows were at about 88% capacity with theaters taking in about $1.5 billion in tickets sales, according to the Broadway League.

Broadway itself has about a $14 billion impact on the local economy, supporting around 100,000 jobs.

But it’s a crucial time. There’s been a fair amount of show turnover, and the pandemic hangover is generally seen as not completely over.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amid this, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, better known as IATSE, was in the middle of a strike authorization vote this week. The vote has been cancelled.

The 1,500 members said they were not getting the salary increases they thought were fair relative to inflation, and were not being guaranteed proper times to rest and take breaks during the day.

The strike would’ve included the behind-the-scenes workers — stagecraft workers, house managers, ticket takers, attendants and others.

IATSE, the Broadway League and others at the negotiating table released a brief statement: “The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced they have reached a tentative agreement for the ‘Pink Contract,’ Thursday, pending ratification by the bargaining unit. The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days.”