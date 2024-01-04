NEW YORK (PIX11) – Parts of New York and New Jersey could see as many as 6 inches of snow this weekend as a winter storm makes its way to the tri-state area.

The storm is expected to hit overnight Saturday into Sunday. Forecast models on Thursday suggest coastal sections will see a mix of rain, snow, or sleet, but it is far from certain when the precipitation will change over.

Further north and west of New York City, cold air will be in place, making it a mostly snow event. Accumulations will be much higher as a result.

As many as 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible for coastal sections, while areas well north may see as many as 6 inches of snow or higher.

The storm is expected to move out of the area on Sunday, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-30s to follow.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.