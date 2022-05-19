NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Health is investigating a possible case of monkeypox within the city. The smallpox-like illness was confirmed to be in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The possible monkeypox patient is being treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Isolation protocols are being followed, according to the Department of health.

If positive, tests will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is uncommon in the U.S. It usually presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by swelling and a rash on the face and body.