NEW YORK (PIX11)— Authorities are investigating an apparent grenade in Queens Friday morning.

Police received a call at around 8:15 a.m. after the object was discovered near 65th Place in Maspeth, officials said. The item will be transported to Rodman’s Neck in the Bronx, where they’ll determine what it is, police said.

The location appears to be close to the My Happy World Day Care Center.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.