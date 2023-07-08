QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – There is a possible active shooter loose in Queens, the NYPD said.

A man on a scooter shot multiple people and then fled the scenes of each location the incidents took place in the Hillside and Jamaica sections of Queens.

One male believed to be in his 40s was shot and taken to Jamaica Hospital, the NYPD said. His condition is unknown.

Another individual shot an 86-year-old man was also transported to Jamaica Hospital police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.