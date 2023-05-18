NEW YORK (PIX11) — The category is live… work… the grand marshals for the 2023 New York City Pride March!

Billy Porter, Yasmine Benoit, AC Dunalo along with a few others will lead the New York City Pride March on June 25, officials announced Thursday.

“Embodying our theme of strength in solidarity, each of this year’s grand marshals has used their platforms to bridge gaps within our community to bring about positive change for all marginalized voices,” said Bansri Manek, NYC Pride March director.

The NYC Pride March will begin at 12 p.m. This year’s route will begin on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, and will proceed south before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over to Sixth Avenue, the march will continue onto Christopher Street and pass by the Stonewall National Monument.

The Pride March will end in Chelsea, one of New York City’s “quintessential” LGBTQ neighborhoods, according to NYCgo.