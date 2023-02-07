BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is conducting testing of new drones. PIX11 News reporter Greg Mocker was there for a fly-along as the new equipment was tested.

“Initially, it was safety and security. Very quickly it became apparent that there were a lot of different uses, including maintenance, engineering, sustainability and traffic. We are testing across the board,” said Mike Edgerton, the manager of port security for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The drones produce pictures and video that can create 3D maps and land surveys. Infrared and thermal technology could have a use when looking at cargo and tankers.

“People may not have to get into small boats to look at the pier or use divers. We will test live feeds. That could keep people from having to be an isolated spot in the middle of the night,” said Edgerton.

The Port Authority has had some drones for years. The pilot program to review the latest technology will continue through the spring. The Port Authority’s Innovation Hub will review reports from the tests.