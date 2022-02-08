Port Authority Police Department boosts its diversity efforts

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — With 2,200 uniformed officers, the Port Authority Police Department is larger than the departments of most cities, including Boston, San Diego and Memphis. It serves the New York City-North Jersey metro area primarily, and the PAPD deputy chief in charge of all agencies’ affairs said that it’s making a real commitment to make the force more inclusive.

Currently, the PAPD is 88% male, and 12% female. The states of New York and New Jersey are approximately 55% White, and the PAPD, by contrast, is 69% White, according to its own statistics.

Its Hispanic ranks correspond almost exactly to the states’ populations: the region is 20% Hispanic, and the PAPD is 21% Hispanic.

However, when it comes to Black and Asian representation, it’s a much different picture. Black residents make up 14% of the two states’ populations, but only 6% of the PAPD force. Asians make up 10% of the general population, but only 4% of the PAPD.

Deputy Chief Michael Brown has been chief of agency affairs since January 2021. He said that his focus now is to reach people directly who can diversify the force.

“Part of it is getting into the neighborhoods, of Black and brown folks, and explaining to them the opportunity you could have, and answering questions,” he said.

He said that many potential recruits of color are “just not being aware of the opportunity.”

That’s where he and his recruitment officers come in, he said. The department is now targeting communities of color and women in its recruitment efforts, including on its website and in advertisements.

The PAPD’s application season happens to coincide with Black History Month. While that is a coincidence, the interest in improving numbers of Black recruits is intentional.

Chief Brown said that he’s pleased that the level of interest in joining the force is high, but he wants it to be even higher, in order to increase diversity.

“We’re somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000 folks that are interested in being Port Authority police officers,” the chief said. “About 10,000 folks in, I think we’re doing a pretty good job.”

The deadline for signing up to take the PAPD exam is Feb. 25.