WANTAGH, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police in Nassau County are warning homeowners to be aware of porch pirates after FedEx packages were swiped from at least six homes.

The suspect approached the homes in broad daylight, grabbed the packages, and walked away, according to authorities.

The robberies happened between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16 in Massapequa, Massapequa Park and Wantagh, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.