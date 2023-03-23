NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City food lovers can gorge on everything from lobster to brownies when Smorgasburg, the popular outdoor food festival, hits the city streets next week.

The event will feature 80 food vendors serving an array of international flavors, including tacos, burgers, dumplings, oysters, pasta, oxtails, and po’boys, according to the festival’s website. Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed either.

Smorgasburg will open near the Oculus at the World Trade Center on Fulton and Church streets on March 31. During the season, it will run on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival will reopen at Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg on Saturdays, starting April 1. Throughout the season, foodies can catch a bite in Prospect Park on Sundays, beginning April 2. Both will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food festival in the country and started in Williamsburg in 2011.