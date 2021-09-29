Pope names new bishop of Diocese of Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Pope Francis has named a new bishop for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Rev. Robert Brennan, a native New Yorker, has been picked to lead the Catholic communities of Brooklyn and Queens.

Born in the Bronx and raised on Long Island, Brennan went to St. John’s University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science before completing his studies for priesthood at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington.

He was ordained as a priest of the Diocese of Rockville Center in May 1989.

Brennan has previously served as the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Brooklyn and was also appointed the 12th Bishop of Columbus in 2019.

“I came to know amazing people in the Diocese of Columbus and there is a tremendous sadness in leaving them behind. As I prepare for a return to New York, I am ready and eager to embrace the people of Brooklyn and Queens as their pastor. Knowing we are loved by Jesus, we will strive to show others his face, bearing the Joy of the Gospel and the Splendor of Truth. In the end, that’s what it is all about – in Columbus, Brooklyn, and around the world,” Brennan said.

The current Bishop of Brooklyn, Nicholas DiMarzio, submitted his resignation in June 2019 when he turned 75 years old — as required by Canon Law.

“In the selection of Bishop Robert Brennan, the Holy Father has called upon a native New Yorker to return to lead the faithful of Brooklyn and Queens. On behalf of the Diocese of Brooklyn, I welcome Bishop Brennan who I have known for many years, with confidence in his ability to lead our Catholic community and build upon the pastoral achievements we have made. It has truly been an honor to serve as Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn for 18 years,” said Bishop DiMarzio. “This is a historic moment for the Diocese of Brooklyn which is a very active Diocese, and Bishop Brennan’s energy makes him a perfect choice. I ask for God’s blessings on this transition so that the work of God, in service to His people, can effectively continue for the more than 1.2 million Catholics throughout Brooklyn and Queens.”

“It is a joy to ‘welcome home’ Bishop Robert Brennan, as he returns to the Province of New York to serve as the eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn. During my over 12 years as Archbishop of New York, I have come to know him as a fine priest and bishop, a warm individual, and a good friend. As Bishop of Columbus, and before that as an auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Center, he has shown himself to be not only a capable administrator, but also a true pastor, with a deep love of God’s people. A sincere and prayerful word of gratitude to Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, for his 18 years as Bishop of Brooklyn, guiding that diocese with zeal and dedication. He has been a trusted and valued collaborator, as we worked together on issues affecting the Church, particularly here in the City of New York which our two dioceses share. It is good to know that he will continue to be a source of wisdom and insight for both Bishop Brennan and me,” Timothy Cardinal Dolan said in a statement regarding Brennan’s appointment.