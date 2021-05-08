Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site now open for tourists in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — In an effort to get more people vaccinated, tourists can now visit the city that never sleeps and walk away with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Previously, only New Yorkers were allowed to get the shot in the city. Now, no appointments needed and anyone can walk into the any of the city’s vaccine pop up sites to get protected against the virus. All you need is proof showing you’re at least 18 years old.

The city’s health department is authorized to launch the mobile vaccination pop-ups at iconic tourist spots across the five boroughs, in an attempt to speed up the return to normalcy.

“It’s right for us to be doing that, especially reaching that apex of how many people we were expecting to get that vaccine, so the more people that can come and get it is great,” said Thomas Gatt from Texas.

One got their shot visiting from our neighbors to the south.

“I will never forget this opportunity and this kindness from New York people,” said Francisco Parral from Mexico.

About 60% of New Yorkers who are 18 years of age or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

Each site is offering one of the three vaccine options — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.