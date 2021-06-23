Pop-up barbershop offers gender neutral haircuts

NEW YORK — A gender-neutral barbershop based in New York City is making a difference one haircut at a time.



Founder Magda Ryczko recognizes that our appearance — specifically, our hairstyles — are a big part of how we express ourselves.

To stray away from the typical masculine environment of a traditional barbershop, she created a safe space for those who haven’t felt comfortable getting their hair cut.

“Haircut is about expression of your style not gender,” Ryczko said.

Her belief is anyone can have any type of haircut.

“If you’re a woman and you wanted to get a buzzcut, you’re welcome to come to us and if you’re a man and you wanted to get a blowout and beautiful curls put in, you’re also welcome,” she added.

The inclusiveness extends to non-binary individuals as well. That judgement-free space is traveling to The Shops at Hudson Yards at a pop-up shop this week.

Cristhian Rodriguez is a first-time customer and says many barbers haven’t listened to his needs.

“They’re not doing what I really what because they thought that’s weird,” Rodriguez said.

Ryczko says some salons won’t perform certain haircuts because of their own beliefs, but clients feel like they’re heard here.

“It was nice to have someone who was like, “Okay! If you want to do that, that’s what you want to do,” Rodriguez added.

The pop-up will be at Hudson Yards until Saturday offering free designs and free undercuts. Everything else is at a discounted price in honor of Pride month, but if you can’t make it by Saturday, Hairrari has permanent locations in the East Village, Bushwick, and Williamsburg, and Los Angeles.