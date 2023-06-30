NEW YORK (PIX11) – Independence Day is on Tuesday, but celebrations have already begun, even as there’s an air quality alert in place for the tri-state region. It’s one of a variety of safety issues for the holiday weekend.

Friday, a thick haze obscured pretty much everything across New York and its suburbs for most of the day. Only one other city in the world had more polluted air than New York and that was Jakarta, Indonesia with an air quality index of 160; while New York’s was 158, both levels are considered unhealthy.

“When I see haze like this, I don’t think I’m Superman anymore,” said Arnold Roth who was walking down Second Avenue with an N95, he takes the Air Quality very seriously. “My girlfriend calls it to my attention, and I’m listening.”

He stated he and his partner, Linda Green, both have respiratory illnesses COPD and RSV. He stated with the right precautions, he and Green are looking forward to the holiday weekend.

Daphne Williams, who lives across the FDR Drive from John V. Lindsay Park, said that she was looking forward to the days ahead. She pointed out that the park is one of the few parks where barbecuing is allowed, and that this weekend and on Fourth of July on Tuesday were no exception.

“They cook out,” she said. “People grill over there.”

In a safety briefing at City Hall led by Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said people sometimes dispose of hot coals under trees and on the ground, creating fire hazards, and that her department was warning against that practice this holiday weekend.

Another hazard for the weekend is fireworks, which are illegal in New York State.

Even sparklers aren’t allowed by law.

“Call 311 and give us the location of someone who’s storing or selling them,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh, said at the safety briefing, encouraging residents to take action. “If they’re going off, you can call 911 and we and [police] will respond right away.”

Legal fireworks, however, are the main event of the holiday. The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show is on course to happen after sunset on Tuesday if the air quality doesn’t get worse.

“We’re nowhere close to where we were a couple of weeks ago,” Emergency Management First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell said “It’s also forecast to be better as we go into the weekend.”

Back in Lindsay Park, along the East River, on Friday, Mohamed Duellouli, a local resident, expressed optimism.

“Hopefully, we’ll stay positive,” he said, “and we’re gonna have a good July 4th.”