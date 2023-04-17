MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump’s allies are holding a federal hearing on gun violence Monday, a block from the Lower Manhattan courthouse where Trump was indicted for allegedly falsifying business records.

The Republican committee is taking aim at violence in New York City while taking a shot at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is handling the Trump case.

“While he’s (Bragg) focused on that you have all this crime happening there in NYC harming families, commutes, and small business owners. We want to make sure the country understands that,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox Sunday.

While rape, assault, and grand theft larceny have increased in New York City over the last two years, shootings and murder have continued to decline, according to police.

But Democrats argue the committee is using the hearing to attack Bragg. These congressional meetings are unusual and the last one was held on the border crisis in Arizona.

“Don’t be fooled, the House GOP is coming to [NYC] for a political stunt. This hearing won’t engage in actual efforts to increase public safety, such as supporting national gun legislation and shutting down the iron pipeline,” Bragg said.

“The House GOP committee hearing a circus if there ever was one,” Sen. Chuck Schumer added.

Mayor Eric Adams also took a swipe at Jordan, saying his district was more dangerous per capita than New York City.

“We’re moving in the right direction. I stated that we implemented several plans from our subway safety plan to the plan around going after illegal guns,” Adams told CNN.