NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers and tourists walking around the city this holiday season are trying to stay a step ahead of anyone up to no good.

That’s because in a blink of an eye, anyone can be a target for pickpockets, according to police. It can happen anywhere from the Rockefeller Christmas Tree to just shopping. Surveillance video shows just how easy it can be.

“Given the opportunity, they may take advantage. We want you to just be mindful,” said Sgt. Kevin Kelly, head of crime prevention.

Kelly said it’s happening more to people in large crowds, and if a thief can’t get to your pocket, they are trying to get to you online with credit card fraud and gift card scams.

In some cases, thieves are tampering with barcodes.

“What they are doing is putting fake barcodes on gift cards, and when you add money it goes into their accounts,” Sgt. Kelly said.

Thieves are also going after packages and anything they can get their hands on. Sgt. Kelly wants everyone to stay vigilant, to look around them, take inventory, and make sure you have everything.

The NYPD helps with e-commerce as well. You can always schedule transactions at a precinct at anytime, 24 hours a day.